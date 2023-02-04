Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Trading Up 12.4%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Lagardere Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

About Lagardere

(Get Rating)

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-books. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.