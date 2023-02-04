Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 1.4%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.04). 142,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 81,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Kropz Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.83. The company has a market cap of £32.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

