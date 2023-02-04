Kokoswap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,075.43 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $100.53 million and $2,075.43 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

