KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0969 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $48.43 million and approximately $787,588.10 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09740817 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $788,758.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

