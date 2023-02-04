Keh Shew Lu Sells 16,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $357,183.12.

On Friday, November 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $539,327.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06.

On Thursday, November 10th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

Shares of DIOD traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 204,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,231. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

