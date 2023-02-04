Kate Gulliver Sells 1,244 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $86,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,873.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $54,029.32.

Wayfair Stock Down 7.7 %

W stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,561. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $156.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on W. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

