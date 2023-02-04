Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $192,437.50 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,515,400.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. 7,508,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Juniper Networks by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,353,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.