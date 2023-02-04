JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $692.31

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 692.31 ($8.55) and traded as high as GBX 693 ($8.56). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 688 ($8.50), with a volume of 625,295 shares.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 692.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 721.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,050.00.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.