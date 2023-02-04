JOE Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $74.96 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00429701 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,865.59 or 0.29308908 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00417077 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,409,698 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

