JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.28. 17,758,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 10,134,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 483.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

