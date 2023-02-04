Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.83 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

(Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.