Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITI. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iteris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 193,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

