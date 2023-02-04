iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

