iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

MUB opened at $107.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $113.80.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

