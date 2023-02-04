Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as low as C$0.91. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Invesque from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Invesque Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

