Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.72 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
