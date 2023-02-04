Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.72 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

