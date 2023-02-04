Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of VGM stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.50.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
