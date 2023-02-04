Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VGM stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

