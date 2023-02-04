INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 on March 14th

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IPU opened at GBX 468.50 ($5.79) on Friday. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 373.50 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 589.12 ($7.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 432.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 431.29. The firm has a market cap of £158.48 million and a P/E ratio of 441.98.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

