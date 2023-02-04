Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 13,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

