Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of VCV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 66,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,651. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.