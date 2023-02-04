Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VCV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 66,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,651. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.