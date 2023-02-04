Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,739. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

