Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 940,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 269,953 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $10.32.

IAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

