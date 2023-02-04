Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 1,357,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,407% from the average daily volume of 90,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period.

