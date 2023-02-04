Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 4,011 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of TMCI stock remained flat at $24.47 on Friday. 194,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

