Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells 19,923 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,731.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,464,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92.

On Friday, December 9th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,130,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

