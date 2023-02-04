Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells 380 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after buying an additional 103,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,579,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,511,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading

