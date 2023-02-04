Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,765 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 447,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,483. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

