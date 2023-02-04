Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,422,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 1,883,801 shares.The stock last traded at $5.79 and had previously closed at $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 2,071.90%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

