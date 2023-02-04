Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Immuneering Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $3.97 on Friday. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 9,496.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Immuneering Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immuneering by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 407,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 498,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

