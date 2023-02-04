Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.
Immuneering Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ IMRX opened at $3.97 on Friday. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 9,496.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.