Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.40-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.17 billion-$16.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.89 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.29.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

