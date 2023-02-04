Ibstock (LON:IBST) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.96

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.96 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 173.14 ($2.14). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.11), with a volume of 911,325 shares traded.

Ibstock Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £677.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.00.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

