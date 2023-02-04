Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.73 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.32 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.09), with a volume of 3,111,447 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

