Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.54

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 1031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOSSY shares. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Trading Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.23.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

