Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $10.91

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.91 or 0.00046669 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $145.45 million and approximately $23.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00200076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00074003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,329,375 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

