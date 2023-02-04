Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.0-37.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.94 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.35-$9.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.69. 4,457,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,909. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.