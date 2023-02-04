holoride (RIDE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $141,153.12

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, holoride has traded up 2% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $31.75 million and $141,153.12 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,678.67 or 0.07167734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00090960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00030953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00063297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00024974 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06471134 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $339,360.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.