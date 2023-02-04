Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.94

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 133745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilltop by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

