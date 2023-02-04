HI (HI) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $66.96 million and $731,727.68 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00048408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00223626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002776 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02440278 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $729,378.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.