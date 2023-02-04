HI (HI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $719,367.40

HI (HI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, HI has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $67.63 million and $719,367.40 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00223163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002770 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02449408 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $496,721.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

