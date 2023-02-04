Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.29-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.04-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.01 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.35.

Hershey stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

