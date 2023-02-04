Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $66.13 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00090582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00063559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024827 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004378 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,160 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,270,154.07377 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06815517 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $44,351,817.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

