Head to Head Comparison: Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) vs. Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Henderson Land Development pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Vonovia pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Vonovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A Vonovia 10.67% 1.18% 0.41%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Land Development $3.03 billion 6.06 $1.70 billion N/A N/A Vonovia $4.29 billion 5.30 $3.13 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Henderson Land Development and Vonovia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than Henderson Land Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Henderson Land Development and Vonovia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Land Development 1 0 1 0 2.00 Vonovia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonovia has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vonovia beats Henderson Land Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; trades in building materials; and disposes leasehold land, as well as engages in the food and beverage and travel operations. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units. The Value-Add segment bundles all of the housing-related services including the maintenance and modernization work on its properties. The Recurring Sales segment includes regular and sustainable disposals of individual condominiums and single-family houses from the company’s portfolio. The Development segment consists of project development of new residential buildings. The Other segment comprises disposal of entire buildings or land that are likely to have below-average development potential. The company was founded on June 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

