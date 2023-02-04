Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.26

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.26 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 174.65 ($2.16). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.18), with a volume of 12,000 shares.

Hansa Investment Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £211.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,115.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.07. The company has a current ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

