Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 12,953 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 65.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLYW. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 15,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $422,330.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,295.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 15,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $422,330.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,295.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at $27,734,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,915,933 shares of company stock worth $41,527,566. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

