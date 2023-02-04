GXChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,151.39 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $33.44 million and $3,151.39 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009429 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005333 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.