Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $674.51

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $674.51 and last traded at $674.42, with a volume of 4129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $658.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham Increases Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 10.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

