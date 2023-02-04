Goldfinch (GFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $899,337.21

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003201 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $27.88 million and approximately $899,337.21 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,076,429 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

