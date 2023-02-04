Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 419,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,062. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.21. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

