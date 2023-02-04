GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.83

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.83 and last traded at C$42.71, with a volume of 80865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.91%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

