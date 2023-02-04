Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €65.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($71.20) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($105.43) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

ETR:GXI opened at €72.10 ($78.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €66.94 and its 200-day moving average is €60.73. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €46.66 ($50.72) and a 52-week high of €87.25 ($94.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

